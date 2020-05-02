Letellier, Marjorie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORRIS | Marjorie Letellier, 76, died April 30, 2020.

Live streaming will be available for the graveside service for those who do not wish to attend in person.

A come-and-go viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 6, at the Norris Bible Church in Norris.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 6, at the Norris Cemetery in Norris.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

