Lewis, Amy R.

RAPID CITY | Amy Ruth Lewis, 62, was called to our Lord on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020 due to cardiac causes. Everything Amy touched seemed to grow and flourish, whether it was a flower she planted in her garden or a hug she gave.

Her roots started on April 27, 1958 in Mitchell, SD. She grew up on a farm new Plankinton, SD with her parents, Normal and Jean Gjesdal, sister Gea and brother Gary. She attended Hopper School and Plankinton High School (with 25 other students as she liked to point out) and was part of Honor Society. After high school, she branched out to SDSU where she earned a degree in teaching home economics education, and again, graduated with honors. She would later go on to earn her Master’s in Education degree. One of her biggest blessings from college was meeting Dan Larry Lewis. The happy couple “got hitched” on Oct. 29, 1983.

The secret to beautiful blooms is love and nourishment. Amy’s nourishment and warmth was evident from her teaching at Corsica School and then Douglas middle school. Her vibrant teaching career continued for 33 years and Amy retired in 2012. During her retirement, if Amy was not out on the ranch, helping with a project, working in her garden, or having a ball with her grandchildren, you could bet she was somewhere in the Black Hills hiking or biking on an adventure.