William Lewis

RAPID CITY | William “Bill” Lewis, 54, died Jan. 27, 2019.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at the Weber house. If you would like to attend, please contact an immediate family member for details.

 

the life of: Lewis, William 'Bill'
