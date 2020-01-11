Lidgett, Eugene W.

HILL CITY | On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Eugene W. Lidgett, 81, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
He was born on April 30, 1938 to William and Leota (Bond) Lidgett in Huron. He was raised in Yale, SD, where his parents farmed. Later, moving to Huron where he met Kay, the girl he would marry. They were married on May 19, 1957 in Erwin, SD. They raised two daughters, Rhonda and Sherry. They moved to Hill City in 1966, where Gene started his own mechanic business, Hills Equipment Repair where his work took him as far as Colorado.
Gene’s passion was flying. He started flying lessons in 1968, eventually purchasing his own plane. He enjoyed taking family and friends for airplane rides. Gene took his mother-in-law for her first plane ride on her 60th birthday. He enjoyed traveling with Kay in their motor home to Arizona for the winter. Gene loved his family and friends, barbecues, get-togethers and holidays. Gene loved working on his granddaughter Carrie’s Thunderbird. He was looking forward to flying with his grandson, Michael, who followed in his Grandpa’s footsteps and became a pilot. Gene taught his granddaughter, Amber, to drive because he had nerves of steel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leota.
Gene is survived by his wife, Kay; daughters, Rhonda (Tim) Fisher and Sherry (Randy) Volmer; grandchildren, Amber (Daniel) Matt, Michael Fisher and Carrie Fisher; great-granddaughter, Sierra Matt; brother, Vern Lidgett; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Tonya, Mike and Daventoe Cartwright.
Gene will be honored at the EAA Fallen Aviator Memorial in Oshkosh, WI; he flew into and attended the annual air show for many years.
Gene was loved and admired. He was a wonderful husband, the best dad ever. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City, with Pastor David Piper officiating.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
