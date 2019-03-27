Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Carleen Yvonne Liggett, 63, died March 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 28, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. March 29, at the church. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

