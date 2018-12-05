Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Margaret Jeneva Lightfield, 88, died Dec. 3, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

