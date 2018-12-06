RAPID CITY | Margaret Jeneva Lightfield, 88, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Prairie Hills Nursing Home.
Known to her family and friends as Jeneva Lightfield, she was born on Nov. 29, 1930, in Upton, WY, to Emil and Lola Driskell. She graduated from Upton High School with the Class of 1948 and attended National College of Business from 1948 to 1949.
On June 2, 1951, Jeneva married Vernon Lightfield from Dupree at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. They made their home in Rapid City, where they raised four children and actively participated in their church. Her hobbies included sewing, making crafts, gardening and traveling. She especially enjoyed time with her family. Jeneva was a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
Jeneva worked as the attendance secretary at Rapid City Central High School for 20 years. After retiring in 1993, she devoted much of her time to caring for and nurturing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Lightfield of New York, NY, and Keith (Lucia) Lightfield of Fort Collins, CO; two daughters, Delia (Mark) Thompson of Rapid City and Madonna (Alan) Raile of Piedmont; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Iris Driskell of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Warren Driskell.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Douglas Free officiating. A luncheon will follow the service and interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Family and friends may sign Jeneva’s online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.