Likness, James C.

PIERRE | James Curtis Likness, 87, died peacefully early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital.
James is survived by his wife Joan; children, Michael (Nancy), Ventura, CA, Steven (Vicki), Karen (Gary) Orcutt, Fergus Falls, MN, Paul (Diane), Brookfield, IL, and Mary (Colin) Keeler; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild (and identical twin boys due in July).
James was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. James has decided to play through and wish all to honor their tee times, replace the divots and enjoy the game.
A Celebration of his life for a gathering of far-flung family and friends will take place in the Spring.
Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Likness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
