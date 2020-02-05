Lillebo, Shelby
Lillebo, Shelby

RAPID CITY | Shelby Lillebo, 14, died Feb. 3, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Rimrock Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

