Lilleskov, Kyla B.
Lilleskov, Kyla B.

RAPID CITY | Kyla B. Lilleskov, 21, died Aug. 29, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be private, with family only. Live-streaming will be available on the funeral home's website at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

