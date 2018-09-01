Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BURKE | John Lillibridge, 79, died Aug. 30, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 2, at the Union Baptist Church.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, at the Civic Center, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Clausen Funeral Home

