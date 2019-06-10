{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Marilyn Liming, 91, died June 6, 2019.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m., at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.

Celebrate
the life of: Liming, Marilyn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments