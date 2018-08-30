RAPID CITY | Juanita Pamela Cappa Lindquist, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, surrounded by close family.
Pam was born in Rapid City to Juanita and Peter Cappa, who instilled in her life-long values of compassion, faith and hard work. She grew up in Rapid City as part of a close-knit Black Hills family, and some of her closest friends — with whom she shared much laughter over the years — were those from childhood and school.
A graduate of Rapid City High School and the University of Northern Colorado, Pam taught English and foreign languages at Central High School and Dakota Middle School. Understanding the importance of appreciating other cultures and languages, Pam believed in foreign language teaching, participated in Rapid’s sister-city programs, and later volunteered teaching English as a second language.
She married her high school sweetheart, Van, in 1968 and was looking forward to their 50th wedding anniversary. She loved him dearly and enjoyed hiking and traveling with him and her family. She raised two beloved daughters and assisted in caring for her older sister, Suzie. In recent years she especially treasured her role as Nana to her two grandchildren, Annalise and Aaron.
Pam was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist, and her faith carried her throughout her life, directing all her words and actions. She was also a long-time PEO member and a tireless supporter of Black Hills Works and the Suzie Cappa Art Center. Her kindness, joy, and integrity were well known to her many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Van Lindquist; her daughter, Stephanie Lindquist Scoville and family, Adam, Annalise and Aaron; her daughter, Gina Lindquist-Bailey and family Mark and Blake; her brother and wife, Peter and JoVayne Cappa; her dear aunt and uncle, Victoria and Robert Pollock; and cousin and wife, David and Karen Cappa.
Pam’s life will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, in the Studio Theater of the Performing Arts Center, 601 Columbus St. A reception will follow at the Suzie Cappa Art Center, 722 St. Joseph St.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are making contributions for the benefit of the Suzie Cappa Art Center. If you wish to make a contribution, please make it to BHWF-Pam Lindquist Memorial and all proceeds will be designated for the art center. The family appreciates the love and kindness shown to them.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements and an online guestbook may be signed at osheimschmidt.com.
