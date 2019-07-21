RAPID CITY | Lynda Rae Schultz Lindstrom passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
The daughter of Fred R. and Elizabeth (Thomsen) Schultz, Lynda was born on August 8, 1952, in Lemmon.
She graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1970.
Lynda was confirmed in the Lutheran Church in her teenage years and looked forward to seeing those she had lost.
She married Richard Lindstrom in 1970. A son, Karl, was born who was the love of her life. Richard and Lynda later divorced.
Lynda started her career at Rapid City Regional Hospital in the early 1970s as a surgical tech, she proceeded as a private scrub tech at the Black Hills Regional Eye Institute for ophthalmologists Dr. Tesar, Dr. Wright, Dr. Herlihay, Dr. Lindguist, and Dr. Bernard, from the '80s until her retirement in 2016.
Lynda was a hard-working, kind-hearted, energetic life-of-the-party girl. She enjoyed camping, swimming, hunting, traveling, and old western television shows and movies. She also liked music and as the song goes, "I did it my way" might be her theme song.
She is survived by Karl Lindstrom and wife, Rebecca, Phoenix, AZ, Kathy Huffman of Portland, OR, and Craig Schultz of Rapid City.
Lynda will be cremated and her ashes inurned at a later date in Watauga, SD, next summer. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall.
A memorial will be established to the Lions Eye Bank.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
