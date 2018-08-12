MANDAN, N.D. | Irene Mae (Hebner) Linn, 86, formerly of Lantry, SD, Gillette and Greybull, WY, passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Irene was born April 23, 1932, near Avon, SD, to Albert and Pansy (Hinzman) Hebner. In 1941, the family moved to a farm near Eagle Butte, SD. She graduated from Eagle Butte High School in 1949. After graduation, Irene moved to Dupree and worked in the welfare office. While living there she met her future husband Floyd Linn. They were married at her parents' home near Eagle Butte on Dec. 3, 1950. They traveled to Nevada and Arizona looking for work, returning to Dupree in 1951, where daughter Laurie was born. In 1952, Floyd and Irene moved to Lantry, where for more than 35 years Floyd was the US Postmaster and he and Irene operated Linn Grocery. During that time, daughters Dixie and Annette were born. After retiring in 1990, Floyd and Irene moved to Delta, CO, and then to Greybull, WY. Irene loved her family and her friends and enjoyed sharing life with them over a cup of coffee. She liked reading and sewing, quilting and being outside.
Irene is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Tom) Coleman of Bismarck, ND, and Annette Linn of Centreville, VA; five grandchildren, Nicole (Kevin) Vilhauer of Puyallup, WA, Cody Coleman of Lolo, MT, Chrystal (Mark) Lund of Gillette, WY, Megan (Kylie) Jones of Casper, WY, and Cheyanne Jones of Casper, WY; four great-grandchildren, Aaron Kuntz, Hunter Vilhauer and Autumn and Maya Lund; sister, Rhonda (Bob) Burke of Chamberlain, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; daughter, Dixie Linn Norberg; and her parents, Albert and Pansy Hebner.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dupree Cemetery Association, c/o D. Thomas, P.O. Box 71, Dupree, SD 57623.
Go to eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Irene and sign the online guestbook.
