Linstrom, Ken
0 entries

Linstrom, Ken

  • 0

RAPID CITY | Ken Linstrom, 91, died Jan. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Westminster Church in Rapid City. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News