Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HERMOSA | Elouise R. Lintz, 96, died Sept. 12, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Hermosa.

Celebrate
the life of: Lintz, Elouise R.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments