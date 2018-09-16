HERMOSA | Elouise Ross Lintz, 96, passed away on Sept. 12, 2018, in the company of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1922, in Searcy, AR, to Elisha and Phoebe Ross. In 1923, her family moved to California, and she spent her childhood in the San Fernando Valley.
In 1941, she graduated from Canoga Park High School, completed a six-month business course at Los Angeles Business College, and worked as a personal shopper for the Broadway Department Store in downtown Los Angeles. She also met the love of her life, Jack Lintz, in January and they were married later that year on Christmas Day.
After starting their family, they moved to "the old Kimball place" on Highway 36 near Hermosa in 1949. They spent 59 years together in their home along the creek, and Elouise lived in the home they built together for the rest of her life.
She mastered nearly every aspect of rural living, and was an especially talented cook and baker. She had an exceptional singing voice, and directed the Congregational church choir in Hermosa for many years.
Elouise leaves behind her children, Linda Lintz, John (Michelle) Lintz, Thomas (Kelley) Lintz, and Jim (Brenda) Lintz; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lorraine Hendrix.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack; granddaughter, Annalee; brother, Kelley; and sisters, Mary Francis, Martha Nell and Patricia.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, followed by a luncheon at the Senior Center/VFW in Hermosa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to benefit the Hermosa Senior Center are welcome, and condolences may be mailed to 14009 SD Hwy 36, Hermosa, SD 57744.
Online condolences may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
