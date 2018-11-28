RAPID CITY | Alvis L. Lisenbee, 77, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, of complications following surgery.
Alvis Lee Lisenbee was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Lamesa, TX, to Alvis and Geneva (Hancock) Lisenbee. He grew up in Artesia, NM, and earned BS and MS degrees in geology from the University of New Mexico. After completing his doctoral research in Turkey, which he would come to consider his second home, Alvis earned his PhD in geology from Penn State in 1972.
That same year he began teaching structural geology at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. His career there would span 46 years. He loved both teaching and field geology, as well as the opportunities his work gave him to explore new places around the world. After "retiring" in 2005, as an emeritus professor, he continued teaching field courses, especially in the five-week field camp he and Dr. Nuri Uzunlar established in rural Turkey.
Alvis was a traveler, an explorer, and a lifelong learner. He touched the lives of many students in lasting ways, and numbers of them became close lifelong friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Surbeck Center ballroom at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. The room will open at 9 a.m. for family and friends to visit and view photos, and the service will begin at 10 a.m.
Friends may sign Alvis' online guest register and read a complete obituary at osheimschmidt.com.
