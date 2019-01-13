SPRING VALLEY, Wis. | Lester Littlefield Sr., 81, passed peacefully on Dec. 3, 2018, at Spring Valley Nursing Home.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Quackenbush); her sons, Gary (Caroline) and Al (Cayla); his sons, Fritz (Sue), Lester Jr. (Patty), David (Cary), Terry (Sandy), Richard (Doris); his sister, Lin (Arby) Linder; sister-in-law, Kristi Littlefield; five stepchildren; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd; his parents, Alvin and Lois; and grandparents, Lester and Lena Bartlett.
Services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Community Bible Church, W 303 N 2nd St., Spring Valley, WI 54767, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial services will be held in Rapid City, SD, at a later date.
Condolence cards may be sent to Fritz Littlefield, 598 6th St. NW, Forest Lake, MN 55025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.