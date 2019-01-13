Try 1 month for 99¢
Lester Littlefield

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. | Lester Littlefield Sr., 81, passed peacefully on Dec. 3, 2018, at Spring Valley Nursing Home.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Quackenbush); her sons, Gary (Caroline) and Al (Cayla); his sons, Fritz (Sue), Lester Jr. (Patty), David (Cary), Terry (Sandy), Richard (Doris); his sister, Lin (Arby) Linder; sister-in-law, Kristi Littlefield; five stepchildren; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd; his parents, Alvin and Lois; and grandparents, Lester and Lena Bartlett.

Services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Community Bible Church, W 303 N 2nd St., Spring Valley, WI 54767, with visitation one hour prior.

Memorial services will be held in Rapid City, SD, at a later date.

Condolence cards may be sent to Fritz Littlefield, 598 6th St. NW, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

