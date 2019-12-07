{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Donna Mae Littleton, 85, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the church. Burial will follow at the Whitewood Cemetery.

