MARTIN | Sherri Livermont, 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, under hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 42 years, Larry Livermont of Martin; son, Chris (Sarah) Livermont of Brookings; daughter, Tiffany (Ross) Brende of Dell Rapids; her five grandchildren, Tyler and Hannah Livermont, Jace, Brooks and Jax Brende; her siblings, Monty (Cathy) Kuxhaus of Roscoe, IL, William (Barb) Kuxhaus of Martin, David (Roxanne) Kuxhaus of Rapid City and sister, Konnie (Kenny) Boomer of Martin; her father-in-law, Wayne Livermont of Martin; brothers-in-law, Steve (Paula) Livermont of Martin, Dean Livermont of Martin, Tom Livermont of Rapid City, and Stuart (Tracee) Livermont of Martin; and her many nieces, nephews, friends and extended relatives.
Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at the Martin Activities Center.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Martin Activities Center. Interment will be at the Martin Cemetery.
