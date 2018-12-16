Try 1 month for 99¢

HERMOSA | Joan Laura Lix, 78, died Dec. 12, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

the life of: Lix, Joan L.
