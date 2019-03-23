Try 3 months for $3
John Lobdell

Lobdell

SHERIDAN, Wyo. | John Mark Lobdell passed from our world March 10, 2019, in Sheridan, WY.

For 64 years he lived a life of love, laughter and tears. He was an adored son, a good husband and father for a time, and a loved brother and nephew. He enjoyed drawing and if there was a good joke to be told, he told it; or a song to be sung, John sang it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bud Lobdell.

He is survived by a daughter Randi (Joe) Dombeck; two sons, Michael (Amber) Lobdell, and Dan (Nicki) Carl; his mother Peggy Lobdell; his brother Kim (Sue) Lobdell; two sisters, Deidre (Michael) Pyeatte and Kathy (Jay) Sampson; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will celebrate his life when the wildflowers return to the Black Hills.

