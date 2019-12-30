Locken, Ruby Lee
0 entries

Locken, Ruby Lee

  • 0

ISABEL -- Ruby Lee Locken, 92, died Dec. 25, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. MDT on Dec. 31, at the Isabel Community Center in Isabel. Burial will be in Hillview Cemetery at Isabel.

Evanson Jensen Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Locken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News