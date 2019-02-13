Try 1 month for 99¢
Isabelle Lockman

RAPID CITY | Isabelle Lockman, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Isabelle was born on May 17, 1923, in Wood Lake, NE, to Joseph and Lillian Bunn. 

In 1939, she married Dale Hamar, and raised their five children. They moved frequently, finally settling in Chadron, NE, in 1951. The marriage dissolved in 1965, but she remained and worked in Chadron until 1972, when she married Lloyd Lockman of rural Alliance, NE. She worked with him on his ranch for 38 years. 

Survivors include her children: Loretta Millburn, Hill City, Yvonne (Doug) Green of Jackson, MO, Ron Hamar of Crawford, NE, and Stan (Phyllis) Hamar of Greeley, CO; numerous grand, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Marvin) Falk of Delta, CO; twin sister, Ellen Moore of Mapleton, MN; and brother, Dwight (Gwen) Bunn of Lizella, GA.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Alliance Nebraska Cemetery. No flowers or donations requested.

Celebrate
the life of: Lockman, Isabelle
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments