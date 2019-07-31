{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Mary "Rose" Loeffen, 96, died July 28, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil on Aug. 1, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel 

