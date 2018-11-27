Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Jill Fay Logan, 65, died Nov. 22, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Sally O’Malley’s.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Logan, Jill Fay
