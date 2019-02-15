Try 1 month for 99¢

KEYSTONE | Nina Logterman, 67, died Feb. 9, 2019.

Memorial services will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Keystone Community Center.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

Logterman, Nina
