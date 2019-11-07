Lois Connelly

Lois M. Connelly
BURKE | Lois Marie (Teel) Connelly passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Rapid City Hospice House at the age of 76. Lois was born April 7, 1943, in Burke, South Dakota the seventh and last child of Harold “H. K.” Teel and Opal (Rogers) Teel. Lois grew up on a farm Northeast of Herrick, South Dakota where she attended country school through the eighth grade and then attended Gregory High School. She had various jobs throughout her career including the Gregory County Assessor's Office. Upon moving to Rapid City in 1985, Lois found her perfect job: working the clothing departments at Herberger's. Lois loved helping her customers find the perfect outfit to look and feel their best.
Lois' hobbies included flowers, line dancing, aerobics, and golfing until her health prevented her from these activities. However, when Lois wasn't able to live the active lifestyle she once enjoyed, she switched to reading, coffee with her girlfriends, and watching western movies.
Lois was a member of the Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City, South Dakota and her faith in the Lord grew each day.
Lois was blessed for the 40 loving years she spent with her husband, Lee Connelly. Another great blessing in Lois' life was her seven children: Ruthie Jo, Ricky, Jeff, Greg, Richard “Rick”, Lissa, and Vince. Lois' ultimate blessing, as she would tell anyone who would listen, however, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Harold “H. K.” and Opal Teel, infant son Ricky, and her six siblings, Russell Teel, Harold Teel Jr. “Tom”, Ralph Teel, Geneive Steffen, Max Teel, and Ruth Ann Mathson.
Left to mourn after her passing are Lois' husband, Lee Connelly of Rapid City; daughter Ruthie Jo (Dean) Norberg of Burke; son Jeff Hoffman of Box Elder; son Greg (Paula) Sandoz of Lacey, WA; son Richard “Rick” (Lana) Aupperle of North Platte, NE; Lissa (Tom) Schroeder of Grant, NE; and Vince (Charlene) Connelly of Sioux Fall; grandchildren Eric Colvin of Rapid City; Tate Hoffman of Rapid City; Rachelle Norberg of Burke; Lanning Norberg of Burke; Katelyn Connelly of Sioux Falls; and Faith Hoffman of Rapid City; great-grandchildren Anthony and Daniel Aquitar of Rapid City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Monday, Nov. 11, at the United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Winner Cemetery.
