OGDEN, Utah | Annette Kay Doble Goff, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was born on Nov. 26, 1951, in Pocatello, ID, to Wesley and Eva Hulphers Doble.
On Sept. 1, 1990, Annette married Michael Long in Elko, NV. Together they have four children: two sons, and two daughters.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired in 2016, after working at Walmart for more than 25 years in Rapid City, SD.
Annette loved horses, dogs, kitties, grandkids, and her husband.
Annette is survived by her husband, Michael Long; sons, Scott Boyd (Lisa) Goff and Mitchell Keith (Eileen) Long; daughters, Stacie Ann Fain and Stephanie Kay Long; six grandchildren, Billie Fain, Jordan Goff, Aimee Casillas, McKella Goff, Alex Long, and Adam Long; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Casillas and Jorge Casillas, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Paradise Acres Ward Chapel, 236 Porter Ave. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at lindquistmortuary.com.
