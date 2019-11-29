BALTIC | Keith William Long, 66, formerly of Rapid City, died on Nov. 23, 2019, in Sioux Falls.
Keith is survived by his niece, Tami (Russel) Northey of Limestone, TN; son, Kevin; daughter, Jennifer; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Long; a brother, Kenneth Eugene Long; and a sister, Katherine Richards-Ross.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, with visitation one hour prior.
George Boom Funeral Home of Sioux Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.