BALTIC | Keith William Long, 66, formerly of Rapid City, died on Nov. 23, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

Keith is survived by his niece, Tami (Russel) Northey of Limestone, TN; son, Kevin; daughter, Jennifer; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Long; a brother, Kenneth Eugene Long; and a sister, Katherine Richards-Ross.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, with visitation one hour prior.

George Boom Funeral Home of Sioux Falls

Service information

Dec 3
Family Present Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
12:00PM
First Baptist Church
1401 S. Covell Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
1:00PM
First Baptist Church
1401 S. Covell Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
