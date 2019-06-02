{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Long

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Keith Long passed away on May 17, 2019, following a long illness. Keith grew up in the Black Hills. He retired to live in Fort Collins from his work as a chemist in Denver.

Keith was a man of many interests. He loved fishing, golfing, and watching football. Among other things, Keith loved vintage cars, card games, computer games, wood working, sailing, camping and reading. But the real love of his life was flying. Keith got his pilot's license when he was a teenager in high school. Grinnell College didn’t allow cars, but Keith kept his plane at a nearby airfield.

Keith leaves behind his beloved wife, Kay; his son, Scott (Sandy); his daughters, Leslie Beaudette (Pat), and Kim; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma Gauthier (Leo) of Rapid City, SD.

