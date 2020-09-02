Lonneman, Elaine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Elaine (Bye) (Sandberg) Lonneman died August 30, 2020, in the care of Dougherty Hospice House at the age of 90. Elaine was born in Utica, SD on August 24, 1930, to Floyd and Irene (Haley) Bye. The family moved to Sioux Falls, and she graduated from Washington High School in 1948. Through mutual friends she met Charles L. Sandberg, and on September 1, 1950 they were married. Together they had two sons, Greg and James. Charles died in an accident December 22, 1965, leaving Elaine to raise two young boys. After a few years she was introduced to Orville Lonneman, and they married on April 19, 1969.

Elaine was the secretary for the IBEW Electricians Local #426 from 1967 to 1992. In that role she also became a mentor, a mother, and a marriage counselor for over 500 members of the IBEW. She was active in the community, serving in organizations such as the Sioux Falls Civil Service Board, Sioux Falls Bicentennial Commission, and was a Community Representative for Senator George McGovern. She was a 70-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Torch Bearer Gamma, and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.