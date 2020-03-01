Looking Elk, Rev. Simon Peter

RAPID CITY | Rev. Simon Peter Looking Elk, 82, died Feb. 28, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with a meal at 5:30 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7 p.m.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the church, followed by interment at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
