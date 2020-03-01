Looking Elk, Rev. Simon Peter
Looking Elk, Rev. Simon Peter

RAPID CITY | Rev. Simon Peter Looking Elk, 82, died Feb. 28, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with a meal at 5:30 p.m. and Prayer Service at 7 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the church, followed by interment at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Mar 6
Family Gathering
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 6
Luncheon
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:30PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 6
Prayer Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1012 Sioux San Dr
Rapid City, SD 57702
Mar 7
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Rd
Rapid City, SD 57701
