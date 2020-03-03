Looking Elk, Rev. Simon

OGLALA | On Feb. 28, 2020, the Lord called the Reverend Simon Peter Looking Elk (Ho Was’te) home. Simon Peter Looking Elk was born July 22, 1937 to Talbert and Victoria (Holy Rock) Looking Elk at home in Oglala on the Pine Ridge Lakota Reservation.
Simon attended and graduated from Pine Ridge High School in 1957. He married LaVonne Bighorn on Oct. 17, 1959 in Fort Kipp, MT.
Simon attended Huron College briefly, then attended Barnes School of Commerce in Denver in 1960. That same year he attended the Cook Christian Training School in Tempe, AZ, graduating in 1963. He attended Arizona State University graduating in 1968, where he majored in Sociology and minored in Psychology. He enjoyed being an ASU Sun Devil alumni. Simon attended Princeton Theological Seminary one year and the last two years at the Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA, graduating in June 1970.
On Father’s Day in June 1970, as a Father’s Day gift to his father, he was ordained a Minister for the Presbyterian Church (USA) at his home church, the Makasan Presbyterian Church in Oglala. He served the Lord for 50 years in the Presbytery of Dakota as pastor for the Porcupine Presbyterian Church for almost 30 years. During this time Rev. Looking Elk also worked at Oglala Lakota College as Vice-President for Instruction and as a Chaplain at the Fort Meade VA Hospital, Sturgis, for five years (1995-2000).
Rev. Looking Elk was preceded in death by his parents, Talbert Looking Elk and Victoria (Holy Rock) Looking Elk. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Myrtle (Gibbons) Smith, Stanley Looking Elk, Phillip Looking Elk, and Barbara Looking Elk.
Rev. Looking Elk is survived by his wife, LaVonne (Bighorn) Looking Elk; his children, Sheryl Looking Elk, Talbert Looking Elk (Lora), Terence Looking Elk, Sheila (Paul) Looking Elk-Fanning, and Lisa (Pete) Hatten.
You have free articles remaining.
His grandchildren include Rebecca Rosser, Elizabeth (Alec) Cliff, Victoria Looking Elk, Jane Looking Elk, Peter (Emily) Looking Elk, Violet Looking Elk, Jeremiah (Brittany) Looking Elk, Colleen Romero, Montana Romero, Arlen Hatten, Larissa Looking Elk, Elijah Hatten, Joshua Hatten, Isaiah Hatten, and Nevaeh Hatten.
His great-grandchildren include Cydnie Rosser, Jackson Rosser, Angel (Spencer) Galligo, Karter Ten Fingers, Iridessa Romero, Kaylynn Hill, Kylie Hill, Elena Hatten, Israel Looking Elk and one great-great-grandson, Sebashtian Sheeder. There are also numerous Hunka sons and daughters. We know he has many relatives and friends and truly apologize for not being able to list everyone. We are truly sorry.
Pallbearers, Paul Fanning, Pete Hatten, Acey No Braid, Jordan Bighorn, Jacob Moore and Stephen Yellow Hawk.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1012 Sioux San Drive, with a meal at 5:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the church, followed by interment at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park, 4301 Tower Road. After interment, a meal will be served at the church. Services will be officiated by Commission Ruling Elders: Mr. Mike Horned Eagle, Lake Andes, and Mr. Gerald Heminger Jr., Sisseton.
A memorial will be established to the Porcupine Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.