Looking Elk, Rev. Simon

OGLALA | On Feb. 28, 2020, the Lord called the Reverend Simon Peter Looking Elk (Ho Was’te) home. Simon Peter Looking Elk was born July 22, 1937 to Talbert and Victoria (Holy Rock) Looking Elk at home in Oglala on the Pine Ridge Lakota Reservation.

Simon attended and graduated from Pine Ridge High School in 1957. He married LaVonne Bighorn on Oct. 17, 1959 in Fort Kipp, MT.

Simon attended Huron College briefly, then attended Barnes School of Commerce in Denver in 1960. That same year he attended the Cook Christian Training School in Tempe, AZ, graduating in 1963. He attended Arizona State University graduating in 1968, where he majored in Sociology and minored in Psychology. He enjoyed being an ASU Sun Devil alumni. Simon attended Princeton Theological Seminary one year and the last two years at the Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, IA, graduating in June 1970.