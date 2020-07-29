Looman, Joyce E.

RAPID CITY | Joyce E. (Hoeye) Looman, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a force of nature. Like the sea or the wind, she was “The Joyce.” She gave endless and ferocious love and protection to her family, extended family and countless friends.
Born an East River woman in Esmond, SD, to Ollie and Merle Hoeye, she was blessed to spend her childhood with her sister Joan and many friends, which she kept in contact with over her life.
She met Jack Looman, a West River man and moved west. To this union two children were born, Julie Wells-Volimas and Jay Looman.
Joyce worked to retirement as secretary and den mother for S.C.S., FAA in Huron, and the USGS in Rapid City. These people and the years spent with them were especially dear to her heart.
Joyce was a renowned chef and hostess, and the Looman household was often filled with great food, adult beverages, and friends and family for many holidays and other parties. (Some of these are legendary. You know who you are.) She was a master story teller and knew how to land a punchline.
Joyce was a staunch Democrat all her life, a defender of choice and equal rights.
She leaves behind many friends and family whom she helped and deeply loved: her son, Jay Looman and wife Betty of Box Elder; daughter, Julie Wells-Volimas of Rapid City; and sister, Joan and brother-in-law, Larry Riden of Howard, SD.
Thank you all for sharing in mom’s life, loving her, and helping her.
She would say, “Grieve briefly, then raise a glass to a life well-lived.”
