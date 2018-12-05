Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Matthew J. Lorenzen, 19, died Nov. 30, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8, at Kirk Funeral Home.

the life of: Lorenzen, Matthew J.
