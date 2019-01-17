RAPID CITY | Donna E. Lotz (also known as Donna Sheppard) passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Rapid City.
She was born May 9, 1930, in Huron to Frank and Madolin (Miller) Jaehn. Her family moved to Rapid City in 1936, where she attended school, graduating from high school in 1948. Donna worked at Mills Drug Store and in Base Supply at Ellsworth Air Force Base. She married Verne Lotz (Sheppard) in 1951, in Waupaca, WI. They lived in Green Bay, Rapid City, and Minneapolis, before returning to Rapid City in 1956. Donna was a homemaker raising two children, Becky and Bob.
She was a cancer survivor and served “Reach for Recovery” for the American Cancer Society for 17 years.
She enjoyed being a housewife, tending her flowers and garden, and working outdoors. Her favorite pastime was the game of golf. Donna was a longtime member of the Methodist Church. She was a co-host with Verne for many tour groups, traveling to Europe, Ireland, England, the Caribbean, Alaska, and their favorite place where they made many friends ... the Hawaiian Islands.
Her survivors include Verne; daughter, Becky (Stephen) Ingraham of Denver; and brother, Eugene of Missoula, MT.
Donna was preceded in death by son, Bob; sister, Phyllis Hinkle; brothers, Frank Jr., Robert, Leonard, Wallace, Milo; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life for Donna will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Elks Lodge.
To contribute to the Donna Lotz Memorial Fund, benefiting Elks Lodge 1187, please send donations payable to Elks Lodge 1187, 3333 Jolly Lane, Rapid City, SD 57703 (on check memo line, please write “Lotz Memorial”).
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
