Louis, Myrna F.

FLANDREAU | Myrna Faye Weston Louis died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Sioux Falls. An all-night wake will be held today, Dec. 26, at the Flandreau Santee Sioux Wicoicaga Otipi Community Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT today. Burial to follow the service, and meal following that at the Community Center.

