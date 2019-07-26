{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Clifford James Lovell, 88, died July 24, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Pringle Cemetery.

