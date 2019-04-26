RAPID CITY | Daphnie Tatiana Lowe, 16, passed suddenly on April 19, 2019.
She leaves behind her dear mother Laura, sisters Delia, Daisy and Doris, numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other beloved family members.
Daphnie was an inspiration to most who knew her and especially loving to family and friends. She was honest, witty, very caring and responsible, inquisitive, extroverted, comedic, assertive, and outgoing. She enjoyed culinary arts and was especially creative. She often talked about attending Oregon State University to study chemistry or biology, and she excelled in math. Daphnie’s natural talent in music originated early in her life in classical themes while she learned playing cello over the years; later this transitioned to singing formally in choir and cabaret-jazz, and almost incessantly at times at home! She always seemed to touch the lives of those she encountered.
The family wishes to remember her, especially as a very bright and assertive person. They will miss dearly how she always made them laugh, her musical talent and artistic creations, and mostly her caring and warm heart. WE LOVE YOU DAPHNIE!
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 27, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Donations are appreciated at https://www.gofundme.com/help-us-lay-my-sweet-daughter-to-rest, at Facebook or by contacting Laura Lowe at 605-484-2059 or lauralgoods@mac.com.
