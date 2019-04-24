{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Daphnie T. Lowe, 16, died April 19, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on April 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on April 27, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

