WISCONSIN DELLS | Nancy E. Lowery, 66, having fought the good fight of the faith, passed away peacefully at her home in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, surrounded by her family, and has received the crown of eternal life.
Nancy was born on Sept. 29, 1952, in Rapid City, SD, the daughter of Theodore and Elaine Marie (Dale) Bauer. She became a child of God through baptism on Feb. 27, 1953, and was confirmed in her faith on June 5, 1966, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Nancy graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to her best friend, Byron Lowery, on July 2, 1971, in Rapid City. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. More than anything else, Nancy loved being called Grandma by her 10 grandchildren and spending her days with them. Nancy’s strong faith was a source of comfort to her during difficult times in her life and she passed this faith in her Lord and Savior on to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Byron Lowery of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Sarah (Eric) Durkee of Reedsburg and their children, Isaiah, Ivy and Levi; and Molly (Nathan) Newman of Wisconsin Dells and their children, Ruby, Henry, Cale, Sam, Will, Creed and Pearl; siblings, Darwin (Wendy) Bauer of Black Hawk, SD, Jill Haskell of Rapid City, SD, Wendy (Artie) Schwahn of Rapid City, SD, Rayann (Terry) Monson of Rapid City, SD, Stacey (Chris) Danford of Benton, LA; in-laws, Arne (Patti) Lowery of Hillsboro, OR, Mike Lorence of Hillsboro, OR, Patricia (Glen “Tuffy”) Sheets of Kent, WA, Sandy Koca of Aurora, CO, Cindy (Bob) Peterson of Aurora, CO; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law, sister-in-law, Shirley Lorence, and an infant grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, Dec. 6, at Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Pastor Scott Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward church and school music at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Baraboo, WI, or to Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Portage, WI, for the Youth Group Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
