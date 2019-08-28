RAPID CITY | Kristi Dawn Luke, 59, passed away peacefully Aug. 23, 2019, with her family by her side at her home in Rapid City.
She was born July 21, 1960 to Byron and Donna (Moberg) Luke in Brookings. They moved to Naperville, IL, where she graduated from Naperville Central High School. She also attended Northern Illinois University. She married Ronald Kahler in 1984 and their son, Mathew, was born in 1985. In 1995, they settled their family in Rapid City.
Kristi was passionate in her work, working in sales for Estee Lauder and Ulta 3 in Illinois. She was a manager for Red Lobster in Rapid City, and after her retirement she worked part-time for Prairie Berry Winery and Firehouse Wine Cellar.
Kristi loved camping at Center Lake with her family, and making memories with her grandchildren.
Kristi is survived by her mother, Donna (Moberg) Luke of Rapid City; brother, Greg Luke and his daughter Julia of Bend, OR; and her son, Mathew (Terra) Kahler and their children Jadeyn, Owen and Rhett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; father, Byron; maternal grandparents, Leo and Julia Moberg; and paternal grandparents, Blanche and Norville Luke.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Crossroads Wesleyan Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the American Cancer Society.
