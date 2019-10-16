AMARILLO, Texas | Alice Lucile Lund, 98, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Alice was the wife of 71 years of Rev. Burnell A. Lund, who pastored Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City from 1963 to 1984.
She is survived by sons, Tim and Tom, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Burnell; sons, Burnie and Jon; and two brothers.
There will be a viewing at 7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Arden Road Baptist Church, with Pastor Aaron Denson officiating. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109.
