Jennifer L. Lundeen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa | Jennifer Lynn Lundeen, 49, died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Unity Point Health St. Luke's in Sioux City.

Jennifer Lynn Lundeen was born May 28, 1970, in Los Angeles, CA, to Gale Lundeen and LaTomah Hauff. She attended school in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1991.

Jennifer lived most of her life in Sioux City, though she also lived in Rapid City, SD, Vermillion, SD, and Le Mars. She enjoyed listening to music — she especially liked Elvis, folk music, show tunes, and classics. She also loved all kinds of bears, flowers, riding horses and swimming. She traveled a lot, and enjoyed visiting Wind Cave, the Mammoth Digs, Storybook Island, and picnics in the Black Hills.

Jennifer was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She participated in the STARS riding program and she attended many symphony performances. She enjoyed many activities including going to museums, zoos and Art Splash.

Surviving is her mother, LaTomah Hauff of Sioux City; cousin, Connie and Jim Bump of Sartell, MN; and Respite care person, Rose Hobbs.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gale Lundeen; grandparents, Edwin Hauff, Blanche and Harold Frazier; cousin and godparents, Shirley and Jack McGuire; special friend and honorary grandma, Frieda Hazel.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor David Zirpel officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.

The family would prefer that flowers be sent rather than plants. Memorials may be made to Rett syndrome.org and STARS Inc., Sioux City, IA.

