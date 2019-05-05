CUSTER | Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Lutz, 77, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Kathy was born on January 2, 1942, in Fergus Falls, MN to Merrill and Esther (Thompson) Swenson. Kathy grew up on the family dairy farm near Brandon, MN, where she attended and graduated from Brandon High School in 1959. After graduating high school, Kathy met Jerald Lutz ‘Jerry’ and they were united in marriage on April 19, 1960, and moved to Bismarck, ND, where they started their family together. In 1972, Jerry and Kathy moved to Evansville, MN, and farmed for 14 years before moving to Rapid City, where they owned and operated several businesses. In 2002, Kathy and Jerry retired in Reeder, ND, where they owned and operated Lutzy's Bar, formerly known as the Lutz and Doe Bar, which Jerry's father had owned for many years.
Kathy and Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with their children at a young age. Kathy specifically enjoyed hosting holiday meals, Sunday dinners, or special occasions not only for their entire family, but also any other friends or family that their children would bring home with them at dinner time. Kathy will always be remembered for her ability to create outstanding home-cooked meals that were always enough to feed “Cox’s Army". Kathy also enjoyed sewing, baking and spending time with her many grand/great-grandchildren.
Kathy passed away due to medical complications associated with her deteriorating health which she had been battling with over the past two years. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone that knew her.
Grateful for having shared in her life were her husband, Jerald Lutz, Reeder, ND, and their children, Brenda White, Rapid City, SD, Bryan (Jackie) Lutz, Rapid City, SD, Burnell (Andrea) Lutz, Rapid City SD, and Bryce (Angela) Lutz, Summerset, SD, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and an adopted brother, Richard Swenson, Alexandria, MN.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Esther Swenson, her beloved husband Jerald Lutz, her grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.
