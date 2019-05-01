{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Kathleen Lutz died April 27, 2019.

Celebration of Life reception from 2–3 p.m. on May 11, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

the life of: Lutz, Kathleen
