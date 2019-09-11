{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rose Marie Lutz, 68, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Evening Light Tabernacle with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Elk Vale Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Lutz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments